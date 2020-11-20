County Planning Commission approves zoning change for Bath area land

In a decision that required Chairman Dennis Gmerek to break a tie, the Aiken County Planning Commission recommended a zoning change for 40 acres in the Bath area.
The panel met Nov. 19 at the Aiken County Government Center.
Seven of the Planning Commission’s eight current members were present or participated virtually.
County Council can either follow or ignore the Planning Commission’s advice about the Bath area land when it considers the matter in the future.
Cody Anderson, owner of George Funeral Home and Cremation Center, told the Aiken Standard on Nov. 18 that he is exploring the possibility of building “upscale, but affordable,” housing on the property.
The land has belonged to his family “for a while,” he said.
The request before the Planning Commission was change the property’s zoning designation from Agricultural Preservation to Residential Multifamily Development.
The vote was 4-3 after Gmerek stepped in to end the 3-3 deadlock.
In addition Nov. 19, the Planning Commission approved a request to amend the Planned Use District --Type A zoning that Sage Mill Residential Ltd. has for land in Graniteville.
The amendment allows Sage Mill to proceed with residential development in an area fronting Bettis Academy Road.
Previously, Sage Mill’s intent had been to develop the property for commercial or institutional use.
Afterward, the Planning Commission approved the plans for two Sage Mill subdivisions – The Parish at Flat Rock and Belle Meade at Sage Creek.
There will be 80 lots on 7.6 acres in The Parish at Flat Rock, which is on Flat Rock Lane.
There will be 68 lots on 15.7 acres in Belle Meade at Sage Creek, which is on Calli Crossing Drive.