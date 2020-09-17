County Planning Commission approves construction of private roads, plans for subdivisions

The Aiken County Planning Commission unanimously approved Thursday plans to construct two private roads on 263 acres of land northeast of Aiken in the Farmfield Road/New Bridge Road area.
The applicant was D & M Partners LLC. The engineer for the project is Rikard Enterprises LLC.
One of the private roads will be 6,125 feet long and the other will be 1,187 feet long, according to information provided to the Aiken County Planning and Development Department.
The vote was 7-0.
Eight members of the Planning Commission were either present at the Aiken County Government Center for the meeting or participated via Zoom.
The panel’s chairman, Dennis Gmerek, didn’t vote on any of items on the meeting’s agenda.
In other action, the Planning Commission approved, with contingencies, the preliminary plats for two residential developments in the Graniteville area.
One of the requests for preliminary plat approval was for the Deerfoot Pines subdivision on Pine Street.
There will be 123 lots on 85.15 acres.
The applicant was Bluesky Properties & Investments LLC. The engineer for the project is Civil Design Solutions LLC.
The Planning Commission’s vote was 5-2.
The other Graniteville area development was phase II of the Clairbourne subdivision, which received the Planning Commission’s unanimous approval.
There will be 114 lots with patio homes on 39.63 acres.
Clairbourne LLC was the applicant. Southern Partners Inc. is the engineer.
The Planning Commission also unanimously approved a preliminary plat extension for The Retreat at Storm Branch, section 5, phase B.
There will be 36 lots on 66.02 acres on Tralee Drive in the Beech Island area.
The applicant was Beazley Development Company Inc. The engineer is Southern Partners Inc.
In addition, the Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for phase II of the Townhomes of Chukker Creek on Chukker Creek Road in Aiken.
There will be 55 lots on 7.41 acres.
The Planning Commission had approved the preliminary plans for the development previously, but the final plans weren’t submitted afterward during the required two-year time period.
Consequently, the developer had to seek preliminary plat approval again, said Assistant County Administrator Joel Duke, who also is Aiken County’s chief development officer.