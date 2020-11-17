You are the owner of this article.
County making progress on filling vacancies on EMS staff

  • Updated
Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian leaves the podium Tuesday after providing an update on efforts to resolve staffing issues in the county's emergency medical services department to County Council's Judicial and Public Safety Committee during its meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.

 Staff photo by Dede Biles

Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian had some positive news to report Tuesday when he provided County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee with an update on efforts to resolve staffing issues in the county’s emergency medical services department.

County Council Chairman Gary Bunker told the Aiken Standard last month that the panel had authorized Killian to “pay what the market demands” to fill vacancies.

And during the committee meeting at the Aiken County Government Center, Killian said that a more aggressive hiring strategy had yielded results.

The county has received commitments from 11 new EMS employees. Four have started work already. The rest are scheduled to begin their employment with the county by Dec. 7.

Two are paramedics and four are crew chiefs.

As of Tuesday, there were 10 unfilled positions, which represented a significant decline.

Gary Bunker said the number of vacancies, “for several months,” had “bounced around between 18, 19, 20 and 21.

“This is by far the single largest one-month drop in vacancies that we have seen in many a year, not just many a month,” Bunker added. “That is extremely good.”

A full staff for the county’s EMS department is 77.

The county has 10 EMS stations and still doesn’t have enough workers yet to keep them all up and running.

“We have been averaging about seven stations open for the last several weeks,” Bunker said. “But there are a lot of additional personnel coming on board and if we have some people who are on medical leave come back, we should be able to get up to eight or nine stations (being open) on a regular basis.”

The county also has tried harder to get additional assistance from private ambulance services to help fill the gaps. One of them, Gold Cross EMS, which is based in Georgia, brought a third ambulance into service in Aiken County on Nov. 2.

So far during November, Killian said, there haven’t been any status zero situations in the county.

Status zero means there are no ambulances available to take a call.

Bunker described Killian’s progress report as “excellent.”

All nine members of County Council were present for or participated via telephone in the meeting of the entire panel later Tuesday at the Government Center.

They unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that changes how the county deals deals with animal control issues.

It includes a registration procedure for animals that are classified as dangerous, clarification of the actions that constitute animal abuse and revised definitions for such terms as livestock, pet and shelter.

