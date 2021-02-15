County Council to consider ordinance to provide tax incentives for Generac

Aiken County Council will consider the third and final reading of an ordinance Tuesday that would provide tax incentives to a company that is planning to establish a manufacturing, assembly and distribution center in Edgefield County.

The panel will meet at 7 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Center.

Generac Power Systems announced its plans for the facility earlier this month. It will be located in an existing 421,000-square-foot structure, which will be upgraded, at 30 Industrial Park Blvd. in Trenton.

Generac makes backup power generation products for the residential, light commercial and industrial markets.

According to a news release, the refurbished facility in Trenton will help the company meet the increased demand for “home standby generators and associated energy technologies.”

It also will make it easier for Generac to distribute its products to customers in the Southeast.

The manufacturing, assembly and distribution center is expected to create approximately 450 new jobs.

Generac’s headquarters is in Wisconsin.

Aiken County would be working with Edgefield County to provide the tax incentives through the "development of a jointly owned and operated industrial/business park," according to the agenda.

There will be a public hearing on the ordinance prior to County Council’s vote.

Also on the agenda is the third and final reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning for 867 acres in the Sage Mill Industrial Park in Graniteville from Rural District to Industrial District.

County Council also will consider a resolution that would provide a grant “not to exceed” $50,000 to the Monetta Community Volunteer Fire Department for the construction of a substation.

The substation would be located on Mt. Ebal Road.

Proceeds from Capital Project Sales Tax IV would fund the grant.

The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.

County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the Government Center’s third floor.