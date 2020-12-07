County Council to consider final reading of ordinance to expand City of Aiken's water/sewer district

The third and final reading of an ordinance that would allow the City of Aiken to expand its water and sanitary sewer services district is on the agenda for Aiken County Council’s 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday.
According to the ordinance, an area that the city wants to add is “generally” north of Interstate 20 along U.S. Highway 1 and S.C. Highway 19.
U.S. Highway 1 also is known as Columbia Highway North, and S.C. Highway 19 also is known as Edgefield Highway.
Also included in the expansion would be a section between Wire Road and I-20 and another section west of S.C. Highway 19 near I-20.
County Council passed the ordinance’s second reading in September.
Since that time, the county has worked “to get the wording right” in the ordinance to “make sure that there isn’t any negative impact on” the several volunteer fire departments that serve the areas included in the expansion, County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said Monday.
Also on the agenda is the third and final reading of an ordinance that would authorize the county to sell two small pieces of property for $5,500 and $3,400 to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The land is needed for a bridge improvement project on S.C. Highway 421.
In addition, County Council will consider the third and final reading of an ordinance to amend the county’s budget for fiscal year 2020-2021. This is something that the panel typically does before the end of the calendar year after finalizing the budget in June.
The 2020-2021 fiscal year began July 1.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the third floor of the Aiken County Government Center at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.