County Council to consider expansion of City of Aiken's water, sewer district

Aiken County Council will consider Tuesday the second reading of an ordinance that would allow the City of Aiken to expand its water and sanitary sewer services district.
The panel will meet at 7 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Center.
According to the ordinance, the area that would be added is generally north of Interstate 20 along U.S. Highway 1, which also is known as Columbia Highway North, and north of S.C. Highway 19, which also is known as Edgefield Highway
Also included in the expansion area would be a section between Wire Road and I-20 and another section west of S.C. Highway 19 near I-20.
At Exit 22, where I-20 passes over U.S. Highway 1, the City of Aiken has plans for a project to provide sewer service from south of I-20 to Piper Road.
“Water is already over there,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told the Aiken Standard in August. “The sewer work has been bid out, and its start is imminent. It should be completed later this year.”
The cost will be $700,000.
Prior to County Council’s vote on the ordinance, a public hearing will be held.
For an ordinance to receive final passage, County Council must approve three readings.
Also on the meeting’s agenda are second readings of several ordinances that would provide tax incentives for proposed solar power projects in four locations in Aiken County.
They are identified in documents as Lake Amelia Solar, Clay Solar, Wallace I Solar and Clearwater Solar. But the private partnership that would invest nearly $330,000 to build them is not identified.
“The land they are planning on using is currently agricultural, and there is a minimum return to the taxpayer on that, so this definitely would be a higher use” County Council Chairman Gary Bunker told the Aiken Standard on Monday. “All these plots are also pretty far out, so I don’t think that there will be a better and higher use (for them) anytime in the near future.”
Among the other items on the meeting’s agenda is a proposal to remove from the table the second reading of an ordinance that would make changes to how the county deals with animal control issues.
Bunker said he expects that to happen, but he also believes that it will be retabled immediately afterward.
Bunker said a meeting was held with members of the public who had raised concerns about some parts of an ordinance draft during a public hearing.
County staff is working to incorporate their suggestions for improvements into a final version of the ordinance.
“We want to get it right before Council votes on it again,” Bunker said.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken. County Council will meet in Council Chambers on the third floor of the Government Center.