County Council expected to consider second reading of animal control ordinance changes

Aiken County Council is expected to consider Tuesday the second reading of an ordinance that would change how it deals with animal control issues.
In addition, when the panel meets at 7 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Center, it also is scheduled to vote on resolutions that deal with the major renovation underway at the Aiken County Public Library in Aiken and the construction of a new inclusive playground at Langley Pond Park in the Warrenville area.
County Council has tabled and retabled the second reading of the animal control ordinance several times while county staff members revised a draft.
The changes made took into account suggestions and complaints made during a public hearing in June or submitted electronically to the county.
That process included a meeting with interested individuals and groups Aug. 12 at the Government Center and via Zoom.
“I think we have addressed a majority of the concerns that were raised,” Bunker said. “There were a handful of people that testified and said, ‘We like it,’ and there were some who said, ‘We don’t like it.’ But we had a lot of people who were somewhat in the middle who said, ‘We understand where the county is going, but we have a lot of specific issues with it.’ And it’s a lot of that middle group of comments that we’ve been addressing on this.”
According to a memorandum from Assistant County Administrator Joel Duke to County Council, the latest version of the ordinance includes the following:
• Revised definitions for adequate food and water, domestic animal, humane care, livestock, pet and shelter.
• Clarification of the process for surrendering an animal to the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
• Clarification of the fees charged for “redeeming” an animal from the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
• Adjustments that limit registration with the county to only dangerous animals, reduce the period of registration to as little as two years and clarify County Code Enforcement officers’ inspection authority.
• Adjustments that clarify what constitutes a violation in regard to animals creating a nuisance.
• Adjustments that further define the definition of a dangerous animal and make it consistent with South Carolina code.
• Adjustments that clarify the actions that constitute animal abuse.
Duke, who is also the county’s chief development officer, reported that microchipping is recognized as an acceptable method of animal identification in the ordinance’s latest version.
County Council began an effort last year to review the existing ordinance after there were several incidents involving dogs that attacked and injured other animals and people. Some of the animals that were attacked died.
The Aiken County Public Library resolution awards the contract for the renovation of the facility’s interior and the refurbishment of the vacant north wing in the building where the library is located to J.E. Stewart Builders Inc. of Aiken.
The cost will be $2,177,610. The Friends of the Aiken County Public Library will reimburse the county for $692,536.67 of that amount, according to the resolution’s impact statement.
J.E. Stewart Builders was the contractor for the first phase of the library's renovation that was completed this past spring and involved demolishing the front steps and replacing them with safer, less steep ones.
The resolution for the construction of the new inclusive playground at Langley Pond Park awards the contract to Playcore Wisconsin Inc. (doing business as Gametime/Cunningham Recreation) of Fort Payne, Alabama.
The funds available in the county’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for the project total $699,697.90, according to the resolution’s impact statement.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, County Council will consider the third and final readings of several ordinances that would provide tax incentives for proposed solar power production projects in four locations in Aiken County.
The investment to construct the facilities would exceed $300 million.
The identity of the private partnership that has asked for the tax incentives is being withheld at its request “until it is in a position to make a public announcement,” according to county documents.
Collectively, the four projects are known as Project Aiken Solar.
Public hearings on the ordinances will be held before County Council votes.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the third floor of the Government Center.