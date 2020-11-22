County Council awards $3 million contract to continue upgrades at Langley Pond Park

Recent improvements at Langley Pond Park near Warrenville have included a new finish line tower for rowing events, a new access road and a dam that has been renovated and repaired.
Millions of dollars have been spent already, and Aiken County is going to be pouring more money into upgrades.
During its meeting Nov. 17 meeting at the Aiken County Government Center, Aiken County Council unanimously approved a resolution to award a contract to Wiley Easton Construction Company Inc. of Lexington to do “heavy landscaping” and complete other tasks at the park.
The cost is expected to be $3,002,762, and that money will come from Capital Project Sale Tax III proceeds.
The scope of Wiley Easton’s work also will include the following, according to a memorandum provided to County Council:
• Major infrastructure improvements for utilities to accommodate large events and increased park visitation.
• “New sidewalk and pathways” throughout the park that connect the amenities, allow “mobility access” and minimize stair access.
• New relocated grilling area away from, but adjacent to, picnic shelter.
• Improvements to the existing concession building, including the replacement of the tile walkway around the facility.
• Expansion of the beach area to include an upper seating area with shade structures.
• Addition of a new misting pole to cool spectators and park visitors.
• New lighting for the parking areas and decorative pathway lighting.
During a previous meeting, County Council approved a resolution to award the contract for the construction of a new inclusive playground at Langley Pond Park to Playcore Wisconsin Inc. (doing business as Gametime/Cunningham Recreation) of Fort Payne, Alabama. According to the resolution’s impact statement, the funds available for the project in the county’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget total $699,697.90.
In other action taken during the Nov. 17 meeting, County Council approved the following:
• A resolution to name Langley Pond Park’ new access road Igor Grinko Way. Igor Grinko, a well-known rowing coach, died in 2014.
• A resolution to award $1,568,776 contract to Capital Waste Services LLC of Columbia to provide hauling and disposal services to support the Solid Waste Division of the county’s Department of Public Works.
• The third and final reading of an ordinance to provide tax incentives to Chester White Holdings LLC for a new facility north of Charleston Highway/U.S. Route 78 to harvest and distribute solar energy. The total investment is expected to be approximately $50 million.
• The third and final reading of an ordinance to authorize the purchase of an approximately 234-acre tract adjacent to the Barden Landfill to provide an additional area for waste disposal. The county will use $1.34 million from the Capital Purchases Fund.