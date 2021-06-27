You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Coronavirus relief money could help fund Hitchcock Woods stormwater project

Rick Osbon, Aiken City Council meeting
Buy Now

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, pictured here at a recent City Council meeting. City Council next meets June 28. (Colin Demarest/Staff)

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

Aiken officials are considering use of federal coronavirus relief money to help pay for the massive Hitchcock Woods stormwater project, documents show, after bids came in millions of dollars above projections.

City staff has proposed spending up to $1.75 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan allocation on the long-awaited project, which is meant to better protect the woods from devastating volumes of stormwater.

The lowest bid, from Thalle Construction of North Carolina, came in at $15.4 million; a civil engineering firm consulted by the city, McCormick Taylor, recommended moving forward with it. The highest bid came in at nearly $21 million.

In a memo to Aiken City Council, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the “balance of the excess cost would come from federal American Rescue Plan funds with the remaining amount funded with hospitality tax, which would encumber $90,000 a year from the fund as part of our” state revolving fund loan.

Hitchcock Stormwater, Funding Sources

The recommended funding path for the Hitchcock Woods stormwater project, as explained in a June 21 memo to Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. (Photo provided/City of Aiken)

It is up to City Council to select a vendor and appropriate the money. Council is scheduled to review bids and discuss the Hitchcock Woods stormwater project at its Monday work session and regular meeting, 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

The coronavirus recovery funds can be used to respond to the pandemic by offsetting economic losses, supporting public health expenditures and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, according to federal spending guidelines.

The city is slated to receive a total $4.3 million in relief funds. The city has received half of that sum already.

“We have this money available, we have that portion of the cash on hand,” Bedenbaugh said Friday, “and that is a viable option,” should City Council consider it.

Work on the Hitchcock Woods stormwater project is anticipated to begin in fiscal year 2021-22.


Tags

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News