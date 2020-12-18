Coronavirus cases surge among Savannah River Site workforce

The number of active coronavirus cases among the thousands-strong Savannah River Site workforce has doubled since the beginning of the month, a trend in line with exploding caseloads the state and nation over.

As of Friday morning, 159 Savannah River Site workers were quarantined with COVID-19, the disease the highly contagious virus causes. On Dec. 4, the tally was 79. And days before that, 82.

Site officials no longer publicly report the cumulative case count. It has, though, easily surpassed 700, based on previous data.

The New York Times earlier this year listed the Savannah River Site as a significant coronavirus cluster, alongside the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt and Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. That classification has not sat well with certain local officials.

The first case of coronavirus at the Savannah River Site, the nuclear-waste-and-weapons hub south of Aiken, was confirmed in late March. In a memo that same month, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions President and CEO Stuart MacVean described the pandemic as “unprecedented” — a prescient assessment.

“Honestly,” MacVean said in his memo, “there is really no better word to describe what our country is going through right now.”

The site, still in its earliest phases of coronavirus recovery, is a microcosm of its surroundings: When cases have spiked in neighboring counties, like Aiken and Barnwell, it is quickly reflected in the workforce tally. Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney has previously attributed the “majority of infections” to away-from-work “activities.”

A little more than 3,640 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in South Carolina on Friday. Ninety-three were linked to Aiken County.

Roughly 11,000 people work at the Savannah River Site. About one-third of the workforce lives in Georgia.