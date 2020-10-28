Concern over ‘Borat 2’ scene led daughter of Aiken Holocaust survivor to sue

The daughter of a prominent Holocaust survivor who lived in Aiken sued earlier this month two entities tied to the second “Borat” movie, alleging her mother was duped and that the mockumentary portrayed “the Holocaust and Jewish people and culture in a false and negative light.”

The lawsuit, filed by Michelle Dim St. Pierre, the executrix of the estate of Judith Evans, has since been withdrawn. A Georgia judge dismissed the case on Tuesday, as well, days after the irreverent comedy and social commentary premiered on Amazon Prime, a streaming service.

Amazon and Oak Springs Productions, a film company, were named as defendants in the case. St. Pierre had sought damages and to prevent Evans from being in the movie, among other things.

“Had Ms. Evans been informed about the true nature of the film and purpose for the interview,” reads the Oct. 9 complaint, filed in Fulton County, “she would not have agreed” to participate.

Evans appears in the movie — billed as “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” — at a Georgia synagogue, where a ridiculously dressed Borat, a character played by Sacha Baron Cohen, ostensibly goes to die.

In the movie, Evans proceeds to allay Borat’s fear of Jews. She hugs the fictional Kazakhstani and inquiries about his story. At one point, they are seen eating together. Evans was contacted by the movie's producers in late 2019 or early 2020, according to court documents.

Evans died earlier this year. She grew up in Nazi Germany.

The Aiken community widely viewed her as a dynamo, a force for good. She often drew on her experiences and emotions to hammer home a message of tolerance, communication and love.

“Have the guts to talk, especially in the beginning before it’s too late,” Evans said earlier this year. “Talk to each other. Work together. You want to hate someone? Go to the gym.”

At a separate event at the Adath Yeshurun synagogue in downtown Aiken, Evans proclaimed: “Hatred comes from fear.”