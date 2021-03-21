Community's best honored at Aiken Standard event

The Aiken Standard newspaper welcomed the public on Sunday afternoon to celebrate some of the city's best who were featured in the paper's Sunday Best section in the past year.
For two years now the weekly section, published each Sunday, has highlighted the deeds and impact of an Aiken community member who has strived to make Aiken a better place.
"We've found that after two years of profiling individuals for Sunday Best we continue to be amazed at the many unique and diverse personalities in our community," said Rhonda Overbey, the newspaper’s publisher. "The stresses felt by our community over the last year exposed not only its many needs but also its heroes and amazing organizations."
Copies of the Sunday Best covers throughout 2020 lined a wall in the Aiken County Historical Museum for visitors to view.
Each copy featured stories including passionate educators, thrilling musicians and many more who's impact is felt across the Aiken community.
Kelley Cornish, a diversity, equity and inclusion expert and inspirational speaker who has worked in banking, government and health care, had the story of her local impact told in the Sunday Best section in 2020.
"You think of these people and their stories and these are people that I read about so to be amongst them is truly a blessing. It’s truly great when you work and work and then someone stops and notices," Cornish said. "I think that’s the piece that makes me think ‘Wow. All these people have done something to make the place we call Aiken a better place to live in and I’m a part of that story.'"
The Sunday Best section often tells the stories of those whose deeds are often unsung. The stories highlight the busy work done behind the scenes of the community that make Aiken not just a town but a home.
For nearly 70 years, Walt Joseph called Aiken his home. As a longtime retiree of the Savannah River Site, he has continued to work to share the historical impact the plant has had on the area as the executive director of the SRS Heritage foundation.
He felt honored that his work through the SRS Museum in Aiken was featured in the newspaper.
"I was surprised, frankly," Joseph said about being featured in the Sunday Best section. "I have a very focused interest here and I’m not widely known in the community. It's an honor. There’s no other way to say it. I really feel honored to be in the company of some of these people, like Lionel Smith and Rosemary English. There’s some great people along this wall. I’m honored and pleased to be here."
As 2021 continues, Overbey and the Aiken Standard look forward to publishing more stories that highlight the works of several others in the Aiken community.
"We all look forward to the near future when the Aiken Standard's Sunday Best will be full of photos and events celebrating the great things about Aiken and its diverse eclectic personalities," Overbey said.
To view all of the Aiken Standard’s Sunday Best features and photos, visit https://www.aikenstandard.com/sundays_best/.