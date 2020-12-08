Commission reviews draft report on Aiken economic development

A preliminary report reviewed by the Aiken Municipal Development Commission on Tuesday provides a glimpse at five economic development goals the city could soon pursue.
To better position itself for the future, the incomplete AECOM study recommends, the city should work to retain and attract residents; identify key geographic areas for growth and renewal; leverage major investments, such as the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, and partnerships; utilize equestrian heritage as a springboard; and enhance or beautify the city’s gateways.
“So this is good data,” the commission chairman, Keith Wood, said Tuesday afternoon. “I think once we get the final plan, it’s even going to be better for us as we enter our strategic planning sessions.”
The five points have, in some fashion, been raised before; attracting and welcoming new residents and how exactly to capitalize on the city’s horse culture are not new conversations. The more granular information and suggestions in the draft report, though, appear fresh and innovative.
The final report is expected by year’s end.
The Aiken Municipal Development Commission was created by City Council in August 2019. The panel has been pitched as an accelerator, an economic development engine and advisor.