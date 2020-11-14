Combination of Masters, College GameDay equals fun

AUGUSTA — The beauty of Augusta National Golf Club and the pageantry of college football collided Saturday morning at the Masters Tournament.
ESPN’s popular preview show, College GameDay, was broadcast live from the Par 3 Course. With the coronavirus pushing the Masters to a November date and causing no patrons to be on the grounds this year, it was a perfect opportunity to mix the two.
The result was a fun-filled morning full of interesting segments that ranged from Augusta National’s deep football ties to the legendary calls of CBS announcer Verne Lundquist, who has witnessed some of golf and college football’s seminal moments.
Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National and the Masters, made a brief appearance on the show. He played college golf at Florida and was excited for the Gators’ football victory last weekend over rival Georgia.
The idea to have College GameDay at the Masters came from a brainstorming session with his Augusta National team, he said.
“I asked our team to think really hard to do some innovative things for the broadcast since we didn’t have any patrons this year,” Ridley said. “They saved the best one for last, and I said that’s it. It’s lived up to and exceeded our expectations.”
Host Rece Davis and show regulars Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit were on the set that was located overlooking Ike’s Pond at the Par 3 course. It was noted that Dwight D. Eisenhower, who became an Augusta National member in between leading the D-Day invasion in World War II and becoming U.S. president, was a star halfback at Army.
Lee Corso, wearing a green Augusta National tie and a 2020 Masters cap, contributed from his home in Orlando, Fla.
“Coach, you look like an official starter here at Augusta,” Herbstreit quipped.
With “Augusta,” the Masters theme music regularly playing in the background, the show featured a welcome from defending champion Tiger Woods.
“On behalf of all the past champions, welcome to College GameDay,” Woods, wearing his green jacket, said in a taped segment.
Because the second round didn’t end Friday, more than half the field had to return early Saturday morning to complete their rounds. College GameDay gave regular updates on tournament play.
College GameDay is normally broadcast from the site of that week’s biggest college football matchup. The Alabama-LSU game was scheduled to be played Saturday night, but was one of many coronavirus-related postponements.
“We have seen some spectacular venues, and this is right at the top of the list,” said Davis, the show’s host.
Perhaps no one on the property was better suited for the mix of golf and college football than Lundquist, the veteran CBS announcer. He’s been a regular at the Masters since the 1980s, and up until recently he called the Southeastern Conference game of the week on CBS.
In those roles, he delivered some of the most memorable lines in broadcast history. In 2013, when Auburn’s Chris Davis returned an Alabama field goal try for the winning touchdown, Lundquist said it was “an answered prayer.”
He also delivered the famous call when Woods chipped in for an improbable birdie at No. 16 on his way to a Masters victory.
“In your life … have you seen anything like that?” Lundquist said as Woods’ ball hung on the lip before tumbling into the cup.
But his favorite, and most famous line, came at the 1986 Masters. An aging Jack Nicklaus mounted a memorable charge that was punctuated by a birdie on the 17th hole.
“Maybe … yes sir!” an excited Lundquist said on air.
“It’s not a bad thing to have guys named Nicklaus and Woods linked to your career,” Lundquist said. “I was blessed beyond my expectations to share those moments.”
Current college football coaches were asked their favorite Masters moments, and Nicklaus’ 1986 win was recalled by Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
“Jack was 46. That seemed really old to me,” Swinney said. “Now I’m 50, and I think, ‘Man, he had some swag at 46.’”
Georgia’s Kirby Smart picked fellow Bulldog Bubba Watson’s playoff shot from the trees at No. 10 in 2012, and Stanford’s David Shaw went with former Cardinal golfer Woods’ win in 2019.
The show also mentioned Aiken’s Kevin Kisner, a Georgia alum, who is one of many professional golfers who feature their school logo or colors on their golf bag.
The trophy for the Ray Guy Award, created by the Augusta Sports Council to honor the nation’s top collegiate punter, also put in an appearance on the set. The award honors local legend Guy, who was the first punter to ever be selected in the first round of the NFL draft.
The three-hour show closed with Nicklaus serving as the celebrity guest picker. He played college golf at Ohio State and has been a loyal Buckeye for his entire life since he grew up in Columbus, Ohio.
Howard picked Justin Thomas to don the green jacket Sunday, and Herbstreit went with Jon Rahm.
“It’s too early to call. I don’t think all the mail-in scores are in yet,” Nicklaus said, referencing the recent presidential election.
But he agreed that Thomas was his pick since he has major championship experience.
As always, Corso donned headgear to indicate his pick and close out the show. Oversized heads of Woods and Bryson DeChambeau were set up on his home desk.
“Not so fast, strong guy,” Corso said of DeChambeau. “Tiger is playing great, and he’s going to be tough. Not this year, Tiger.”
Corso then put on a Florida State football helmet adorned with a Nike golf cap on top.
“He’s won four majors and he’s a Seminole,” Corso said. “Brooks Koepka, winner of the Heisman and the Masters.”