Collaboration, credibility important during a crisis, Caslen, Evette tell symposium attendees

Two movers and shakers at a high level in education and state government in South Carolina talked Tuesday at USC Aiken about efforts to provide guidance during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen delivered the keynote address and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette was the featured speaker for the third annual Aiken Business Leadership Symposium.

The conference’s theme was “Crisis Management and Leadership.”

“One of the first things in a crisis that begins to erode is trust,” Caslen said. “People start questioning your decisions. There are rumors that are out there and conspiracy theories. We see them on TV all the time. When trust starts to erode, you are going in the wrong direction.”

At the University of South Carolina, or USC, communication was a key part of the strategy for dealing with COVID-19.

There were town halls and letters “went out constantly,” Caslen said. “We felt that was important.”

Collaboration also was a priority.

“When we put our task force together and in our planning, we included the faculty in the task force and we included the students in the task force,” Caslen said.

Even though some in those groups were criticizing USC’s approach to the coronavirus crisis, which included reopening the Columbia campus at the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Caslen believed they should participate in the decision-making process.

Those critics got to be part of the solution, which was “really helpful,” Caslen said. “And what was even more important than anything was that they had some great ideas.”

Another key concern was transparency.

Making sure that happened meant “the good news, the bad news, all of it was going to be published,” Caslen said. “We were going to make sure that everybody sees it and that’s high risk. But it’s also important to make sure people understand and they know your struggles and they know your challenges, so they’re right there with you when you’re trying to work your way through it.”

USC has relied on and still is relying on several principles during the pandemic.

Those principles, Caslen said, focus on the health and safety of the students, faculty and staff; delivering education “to the highest of standards and integrity;” the health “of our institution from financial and other perspectives,” and containing COVID-19 on campus as much as possible to prevent its spread to the community.”

Caslen is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and a former superintendent/president of the United States Military Academy, which also is known as West Point.

He served as a commander in Iraq and was at the Pentagon during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A leader during a crisis, Caslen said, should have a strong vision and be positive, but also honest and realistic.

One of the aspects of leadership that Evette addressed was credibility and how it played a part in Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision not to impose a face mask mandate statewide.

“Although we live in a very small state, we are a very diverse state,” Evette said. “We have rural areas, and we have urban areas. What will work well in Columbia may not work very well in Greenville and it definitely won’t work well in Bamberg.”

Local governments, in McMaster’s opinion, had the best knowledge about what their risk factors were, according to Evette.

He also knew that “to put a rule in place that you can’t possibly uphold at the state level doesn’t give you a lot of credibility (as a leader),” she said.

Results have been mixed, but that was expected.

“As we can see, some people kind of picked up on it, but some people will never pick up on it,” Evette said. “And in being a leader, that’s something you have to know, too, that even with the best of ideas, not all people will follow you. But that’s okay, because you have to keep moving forward.”

This year’s Aiken Business Leadership Symposium was dedicated to USC Aiken’s chancellor, Dr. Sandra Jordan, who plans to retire in June.

The announcement of the dedication was made at the start of the symposium, which was conducted by USC Aiken’s School of Business Administration.