Cold Creek Nurseries' new owner renovating store, planning for expansion

A transition in the ownership and operation of Cold Creek Nurseries has been taking place quietly on Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken.
When Bill Tiszai purchased the long-standing business from Doug Walker and Donny Hooks last September, there wasn’t a big splash of publicity about the deal.
Most customers probably haven’t even noticed the change because Walker and Hooks still are around.
“You can come in many mornings and see them here,” Tiszai said. “I meet with them regularly every week. They are mentoring me through this process.”
Cold Creek has been part of the local community since the 1970s.
Walker and his wife, Sharyn, founded the business as a wholesale nursery, and they later started a retail garden center downtown. Hooks joined the venture shortly after the opening of that store.
In 1984, Cold Creek moved to its current location.
Tiszai said the “instant connection” he felt when he met Walker and Hooks was an important factor in his decision to purchase Cold Creek.
“To transition a business successfully, you have to do a lot of work up front to set it up, and then you also have to work together very closely afterward,” he continued. “Both Doug and Donny have been committed to this transition.”
Tiszai, 51, was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, but grew up mostly in the Greenville/Spartanburg area.
Prior to acquiring Cold Creek, he worked as a corporate finance executive.
Most recently, Tiszai served as the vice president of finance for Makino, a Japanese-owned machine tool manufacturer, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
“I had thought about owning my own business for many years,” he said.
Tiszai also wanted to live in South Carolina again or find a home in North Carolina.
As for choosing a new career path, Tiszai remembered how much satisfaction he and his wife, Jennifer, had gotten from completing several large home renovation and landscaping projects in the past.
“We really enjoyed the process of making things beautiful,” Tiszai said.
And that was a major reason why he focused on buying an established nursery and garden center.
“A few different ones” were considered before the purchase of Cold Creek, Tiszai said.
During the first 90 days after finalizing Cold Creek transaction, he concentrated on making back office upgrades such as the implementation of new human resources and payroll systems.
Tiszai said he also “did a lot of listening and learning.”
A renovation of Cold Creek’s store is now underway to give it a fresh look and feel.
Tiszai expects that project to be finished by March, which is the beginning of the busy season for the business.
His wife has been involved in the store’s new design.
Tiszai also has purchased 5 acres adjacent to Cold Creek’s property in preparation for an eventual expansion.
“There is a great opportunity for growth because many people are pushing the comfort of their homes to outside spaces with outside kitchens and outside living rooms,” he said. “That trend was already underway, but COVID-19 has really accelerated it. People are at home more now, and they are much more focused on their outside space than they were before. We can help them redo their existing landscaping or help them with (any work they want done at) their new homes.”
