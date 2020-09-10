Coalition encourages anti-suicide mindsets

The Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center had an extra splash of color at its main entrance Thursday, with the Coalition for Suicide Prevention of Aiken County having several of its boosters on hand and a canvas nearby to be decorated. Dozens of people accepted the opportunity to apply a few brushstrokes in support of the anti-suicide message.
"I think it was a good turnout," said Tamara Smith, executive director of Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center. "If one person showed up, we made a difference in the life of that one person."
Visitors also got the chance to pick up some literature and other items relating to mental and physical health, with help from a variety of organizations. Local artist Illiana Van Pelt provided some guidance in terms of getting paintbrushes ready for business. Guests were asked to spend just a few minutes at the canvas, to allow plenty of social distancing and participation by everyone who might want a chance to paint.
Thursday's gathering was organized as a substitute for a "suicide summit" that would have been held under normal circumstances but was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns and regulations.
"One in five people suffer from a mental health issue," Smith said, "and so what's important is that people know that there's help available, and I think think that by having the activity in the community, not only were people able to see there's support for them. They were able to meet those people who provide support as well as obtain information about resources in the local community."
Among local residents with an eye on Thursday's gathering was Terry Lee, founder and executive director of Overflow Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing more attention to mental health and suicide prevention. She noted that one of Overflow's main goals is to help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.
Overflow is part of Thursday's event's sponsoring coalition, which also includes such organizations as the school district, Aiken County Coroner's Office, Aurora Pavilion and (the founding organization) Mental Health America of Aiken County – "stakeholders in Aiken County who are trying to promote mental health and suicide prevention," as Lee described them.
The coalition's data for Aiken County include 28 suicides so far in 2020, representing 22 males and six females. The age range is 20 to 89.
A week-long study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the midst of the pandemic, noted, "Communities have faced mental health challenges related to COVID-19–associated morbidity, mortality and mitigation activities."
It added, "During June 24–30, 2020, U.S. adults reported considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19. Younger adults, racial/ethnic minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers reported having experienced disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, increased substance use, and elevated suicidal ideation."