Cleaning supply business KAMO opening showroom in Aiken

A Georgia-based business is establishing a brick-and-mortar presence in Aiken.

KAMO Facility Solutions and Supplies announced in late June that it soon would have a showroom on the Southside.

The company sells cleaning supplies. It also sells, leases, rents and repairs commercial and residential cleaning equipment.

The grand opening is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 21.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon.

The address of the showroom will be 550 Silver Bluff Road, Suite 500.

Lori Perry, who recently moved to this area from Macon, Georgia, will be the manager. An Air Force veteran, she has been involved in regional and general management in the cleaning industry for 25 years.

KAMO’s main showroom and warehouse is at 1326 Reynolds St. in Augusta.

“Customers (in Aiken) will be able to drop off equipment in need of repair or services, so they don’t have to make the trip to Augusta," KAMO President Harris Weinstein said in a prepared statement.

KAMO acquired Ferguson Paper Company of Aiken earlier this year.