City officials see Hotel Aiken, convention center, parking garage as development priorities

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon in a letter to the leader of a local commission detailed what he and other officials consider the city’s near-term development goals, including siting a convention center, boosting downtown housing, redeveloping Hotel Aiken and solving the purported parking conundrum.
Osbon’s March 29 missive to Aiken Municipal Development Commission Chairman Keith Wood repeatedly stresses the value of the city’s downtown shopping-and-dining district and the need to “move quickly” to combat “nagging issues” and blight.
“All too often, we have seen cases in other communities where failure to act boldly in regards to downtown resiliency has left cities literally brokenhearted when their core is allowed to decay,” the mayor wrote. “We remain exceptionally fortunate to have a vibrant and active central business district, but there are obvious threats and challenges to the continuation of that success that must be addressed.”
A convention center, Osbon argued, would satisfy a demand for large-event space “in our charming and historic city.” Such a venue, he continued, would require neighboring places to stay – “maybe hotel, maybe apartments, maybe condos,” as Wood recently described it.
“It does not foresee one building,” said Aiken development director Tim O'Briant, referencing the letter. “It foresees a whole ecosystem of lodging.”
A popular convention center, officials believe, would be a tide that lifts all boats; more visitors would translate to more hotel stays, and more stays would translate to more spending and interest citywide. A plan to recapitalize the old Aiken County hospital complex, put forth by WTC Investments LLC, featured a hotel, conference center and apartments. The concept never got off the ground. The hospital site, 828 Richland Ave. W., is the single largest tract near downtown Aiken.
Osbon and others, the well-circulated letter shows, would also like to assist the Hotel Aiken ownership with its paralyzed renovation of the landmark hotel, 235 Richland Ave. W. A multimillion-dollar corporate facelift and addition there was first announced in December 2017. The project is far from finished, and the lack of progress has frustrated many.
“It is extremely disappointing that the Hotel Aiken project is taking forever to complete,” Wood said late last year. “Not only are we concerned about the safety of downtown Aiken, we are also concerned about the degradation of this property.”
The owners of Hotel Aiken have blamed the slow goings on the devastating coronavirus pandemic, which began years after the project was first teased, and an absolute lack of historical drawings.
“The interior demolition is necessarily a slow process in order to properly preserve the historic features of the site and confirm the safety of the building,” Historic Hospitality LLC and the Shah family, the owners, said months ago.
A long-term parking solution – think parking garage – will be necessary if and when the development goals are met, Osbon wrote March 29. It’s a touchy subject.
“Any parking facility must meet our community's sensitivities,” Osbon cautioned, “and be constructed in a way that does not detract from the character and charm that bring so many to our doorstep in the first place.”
A downtown revitalization plan rolled out in 2017 did not include a parking garage at the corner of Newberry Street and Richland Avenue, as was previously pitched. It was nixed, the mayor said at the time, because of public feedback.
“We’ve listened to everyone who has weighed in on the plan,” he said years ago. Then-City Manager John Klimm concurred: “Some people were totally against the parking garage. Some felt that a parking garage would address things. But they weren’t convinced it was the right location.”
Most recently, Aiken officials expressed interest in a parking garage near the city's future headquarters, a redone Regions Bank along Chesterfield Street. The pandemic has complicated the matter.
Osbon's March 29 letter comes as the city launches Project Pascalis, a closely held venture that likely involves property in the downtown region. The Aiken Municipal Development Commission last month authorized Wood and O’Briant to negotiate and execute a cost-sharing agreement with a private-sector partner.