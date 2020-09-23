City of Aiken planning for construction of new water treatment plant

Preparations to build a new water treatment plant for the City of Aiken are moving forward.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh discussed the plans for the facility during a Sept. 14 virtual meeting of the Rotary Club of Aiken and in an interview earlier this week with the Aiken Standard.
It will replace “our main water treatment plant, which was built in 1954 and is nearing the end of its useful life,” Bedenbaugh said.
The existing facility is near Shaws Creek at 1738 Columbia Highway North, which also known as U.S. Highway 1.
In late August, the City of Aiken purchase 29.3 acres at 1754 Columbia Highway North for $215,000, and the property will be the site of the new water treatment plant.
The construction project is something that Aiken City Council “has been planning for several years” Bedenbaugh said. “We’ve had a consultant take a look at this. First, it was do we need to either renovate or build a new water treatment plant? The answer recommended was that we needed to do one or the other. And then it was actually cheaper to build new than to renovate an operating water plant.”
The consultant was Goodwyn Mills Cawood, an architecture and engineering firm based in Augusta.
Bedenbaugh said the cost of the new plant would be “plus or minus about $35 million.”
He also talked about how it could be funded.
“There would be some paid with water plant system depreciation, and, certainly, this is a significant enough cost that we would need to borrow some (money),” Bedenbaugh said. “The state has programs where you can get low interest rates (for loans). We haven’t totally looked at all of that yet. It’s something that we’ll be looking at closely next year.”
A portion of the money collected from monthly water bills could be used to help pay back the borrowed money.
Bedenbaugh said water rates “possibly” could be raised as a result.
The lifespan of the new plant would be 60 to 70 years.
“Water plants are not an inexpensive proposition to undertake, but this is a necessary one as we look to grow this community,” Bedenbaugh said. “We’re fortunate in this area that we have very good and adequate sources of water for business, industry and our residents. The quality of water that comes out of the ground and out of the creeks is very good. We don’t have to spend as much on treatment as other utilities around the state, and we want to continue to make sure that continues to be the case.”
He added that about 15% of the water for “our customer base” comes from the existing plant, and Shaws Creek is the primary source.
On Aiken’s Southside, wells are the sources for most of the water.
Aiken City Council “over the last few years has been very clear that one of the things we need to address is our existing infrastructure,” Bedenbaugh said. “We also need to plan for the future. I think this (the new water treatment plant) is one of the keystone projects for that, to set us up long after most of us are gone.”
He estimated that the start of the new water treatment plant’s construction is “about two to two and a half years away” if “everything falls into place with City Council approvals.”
The South Carolina Department of Transportation, or SCDOT, is planning to replace the four-lane bridge over Shaws Creek on Columbia Highway North.
Right-of-way acquisitions are scheduled to begin at the end of 2020. Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2022.
“We are in some preliminary discussions (with SCDOT),” Bedenbaugh said. “As they rebuild the bridge on Highway 1, we potentially could do the work (to build the new water treatment plant) concurrent with the bridge reconstruction to minimize the disruption and flow of traffic.”
SCDOT’s plans call for the bridge to remain open to traffic during construction. But the structure will be “temporarily narrowed to one lane in each direction with reduced shoulders,” according to the agency.
In mid-September, Aiken County Council approved the second reading of an ordinance that would allow the City of Aiken to expand its water and sanitary sewer services district north of Interstate 20 along Columbia Highway North and along S.C. Highway 19, which also is known as Edgefield Highway.
Included in the expansion would be some other areas nearby.
“Our growth pattern ultimately is going to be in that direction,” Bedenbaugh said.