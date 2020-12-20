Christmas in Hopelands sees strong turnout despite pandemic

Some of the tried-and-true elements aren't part of the picture, due to rules and recommendations relating to COVID-19, but Christmas in Hopelands is still in gear this year, offering a nightly treat for hundreds of visitors.

This year's remaining presentations are to be this week, Monday through Wednesday, and again Dec. 26 and 27, from 6-9 p.m., weather permitting. Admission is free and masks are required.

"First of all, we are just glad to be able to do this program this year, due to the pandemic," said Rasheka Gaines, recreation program supervisor with the City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. "We ... were just trying to figure out how to get it done and ... in a safe manner."

The event, which dates back to 1992, is described on its website as an "enchanting walk-through exhibit," with more than 2 miles of lighted pathways and holiday displays.

One of the major adjustments this year has been the elimination of shuttles. The 2020 arrangement relies mostly on parking at Rye Patch (off Berrie Road) or next to Green Boundary Club (a few yards from Whiskey Road), and handicap-access parking is available on Dupree Street.

Volunteers are helping keep the pedestrian and vehicular traffic pointed in the right directions, with support from the Aiken Department of Public Safety at the most sensitive points – Whiskey Road, in particular.

Food and beverages, due to health concerns, are also not part of this year's picture at the park, but the central attraction – largely linked to the legacy of Thomas Edison – remains in place. More than 100,000 twinkling lights are part of the picture. Some guide the way, to help pedestrians navigate after dark, and others are arranged to represent a variety of figures and situations, including such creations as a life-sized Santa, a huge frog leaping in a pond, a life-sized manger scene and a 20-foot Christmas tree.

This year's options during the nightly event also include visiting the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame & Museum. Bathrooms are among the building's features, and the building's interior offers some relief for visitors who may simply want to step in from the cold.

Gaines said attendance has been strong this year. The 2019 presentation drew more than 17,000 visitors, and this year's crowd, as of the morning of Dec. 19, numbered more than 9,000. She said she anticipates this year's attendance being as strong as last year's – and possibly better. Dec. 1 was the starting date.

Donations are welcome. Details are available at 803-642-7631, and information with regard to inclement weather is at 803-643-4661.