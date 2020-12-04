Christmas Craft Show offers variety of items for gifts at Weeks Center

Because Debbie Sharpe has been so busy lately, she hasn’t had a lot of time to shop.
But the SRP Federal Credit Union branch manager was hoping to buy a lot of gifts Friday at the 50th annual Christmas Craft Show at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.
Sharpe already had picked out six birdhouses she wanted to purchase at John Epperly’s Front Perch booth, and she was continuing to look for more.
“I like wood stuff, natural stuff,” she said.
Epperly described his wares as “mountain-style birdhouses.”
Some were on stands made out of driftwood and limbs trimmed from trees, and some were made for hanging.
Nearly all had brightly colored roofs. The ones on stands were decorated with artificial vines and flowers.
“My wife tells me it keeps me off the streets, but I just like to be creative,” said Epperly, who has been building birdhouses for more than 20 years.
He used to live in Aiken, but now resides in West Columbia.
“Actually, the houses can be more of a challenge sometimes than the stands, but I like making the stands most of all,” Epperly said. “I can really immerse myself in the stands and not think about anything else but that. I know it sounds kind of crazy, but the wood talks to me. When I look at it, it shows me the grain and it kind of tells me what to do with it.”
Materials used in the birdhouses Epperly had at the Weeks Center included a piece of cedar that Epperly found floating in Lake Murray and branches that his neighbor cut off of a maple.
Also for sale at the Christmas Craft Show were wreaths, ornaments, jewelry, paintings, pillows, baked goods and a variety of other creations.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, shoppers and vendors were required to wear face masks, which also were among the items available for purchase.
Joan Keitt of Cope was selling snow globe Christmas cards, candleholders and angels in her booth.
“Everything here was made by hand by me,” she said. “I’ve always loved to make things. It’s fun. It really makes you feel good that you can create something and other people will like it enough to buy it and you can get some money for it. When you get to be my age (79), there isn’t a whole lot else that you can do.”
The Christmas Craft Show continues Saturday. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Weeks Center is at 1700 Whiskey Road
The City of Aiken’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is the organizer of the Christmas Craft Show.