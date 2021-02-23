Check your numbers: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in Aiken

Monday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced two $200,000 winners, one from a ticket purchased in Aiken.
The winning tickets were purchased at the 3 Way Food Mart at 755 Silver Bluff Road in Aiken and the AM PM Food Mart at 4225 Hard Scrabble Road in Columbia, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Because the ticket holders “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when the number 2 was drawn.
Monday's winning numbers were: 5 - 6 - 9 - 26 - 32. The Power-Up was 2.
The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399, according to the the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.