Chance for severe weather locally expected to be significant Thursday

Residents of Aiken County and nearby areas might want to pay attention to what is going on outside Thursday.

A threat of severe weather is in the forecast.

A low pressure system “will be moving through that has the potential to bring us some strong thunderstorms, and some of those storms could be kind of nasty, with strong, damaging winds, hail and even the possibility of a few tornadoes,” said Leonard Vaughan, a hydrologist who works for the National Weather Service in Columbia, during a telephone interview Tuesday.

According to The Weather Channel’s website, the system is expected to intensify while drawing moisture into the South from the Gulf of Mexico as it moves through the region.

At the same time, the jet stream will take a deep plunge into the South, increasing the likelihood of dangerous conditions.

The chance of precipitation locally Thursday will be 60% early and then it will increase to 90%.

The worst weather is most likely to occur from around midday through the afternoon “depending on what part of the Midlands or CSRA (Central Savannah River Area) that you live in,” Vaughan said.

“How it all comes together and how widespread it will be is still a little bit up in the air,” he added.

The high temperature Thursday will be around 75 degrees.

Most of the rain in the evening is expected be over with by 8 p.m.