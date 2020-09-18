Celebration of Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative at USCA set for end of September

An event "celebrating" the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative project at USC Aiken is scheduled for Sept. 24, according to a save-the-date notice seen by the Aiken Standard.

The heads-up, quietly circulated earlier this month, features an older rendering of the not-yet-built facility as well as the logos of USCA and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar, a DOE official, in an August guest column revealed plans to later this year break ground for the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, a multimillion-dollar venture. (The guest column was published in the Aiken Standard.)

It is unclear if the celebration at the end of this month and the prospective groundbreaking are the same thing; the timing, however, aligns the two, at the very least. The distributed flyer did not provide details beyond a time.

An inquiry made to USCA on Friday afternoon was not immediately answered.

The Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative is an endeavor years in the making. The cutting-edge facility, to be built on the USCA campus, is meant to extend the reach of the Savannah River National Laboratory at the Savannah River Site as well as foster academic and industrial growth in the greater Aiken area.

"It will bring the nation's leading scientists to our campus," USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan has said, "giving our students unique access to the greatest minds in the field."

The AMC, according to previous drawings and other planning documents, would cover tens of thousands of square feet and would featuring engineering, cyber, robotics and metal labs as well as office spaces, break rooms and places to collaborate.

"This will create an environment conducive to developing the next generation of the best and brightest workers and further cementing the lab’s enduring mission and EM’s long-term commitment to the region," Dabbar wrote. EM is shorthand for Environmental Management, the Savannah River Site landlord and the department's nuclear cleanup arm.

President Donald Trump's fiscal year 2020 budget blueprint included $50 million for design and construction of the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative. The actual appropriations were much less.