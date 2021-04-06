Cause of fire at Equine Rescue of Aiken's farm is undetermined after investigation

Why a barn caught on fire April 3 at Equine Rescue of Aiken’s farm is still a mystery.
The blaze, which destroyed the eight-stall concrete block structure, “has been investigated by all required means necessary,” according to a news release issued by the Silver Bluff Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday.
Because of the extensive damage to the barn and the large amount of debris, “the cause of the fire has been deemed as undetermined at this time,” the release stated.
Capt. Bruce Turner, Silver Bluff’s public information officer, said that the fire department was in contact with representatives of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division during the investigation.
A miniature horse named Whistle was in the barn when the fire started and suffered burns.
Equine Rescue’s president and executive director, Jim Rhodes, said Tuesday that Whistle was “doing very well.”
The horse is being treated at Performance Equine Vets’ clinic.
“If we had the stall space for him, he could come back here (to the farm) now,” Rhodes said. “He’s a tough little horse.”
Rhodes’ wife, Debbie Henderson-Rhodes, got Whistle out of the burning barn in time to save his life.
The structure was insured.
A claims adjuster was at Equine Rescue's farm Tuesday.
“We had basic coverage,” Rhodes said. “We probably were not covered enough to completely replace the barn. We definitely were not insured to replace the contents. But he (the adjuster) is going through the entire policy, and he has come up with some other things in the policy that we will be getting funding for.”
Equine Rescue is accepting donations at aikenequinerescue.org for its Phoenix Fund, which has been established to help the charitable organization recover from the fire.
The nonprofit provides care for unwanted horses and tries to find them new homes.
Equine Rescue's farm is at 532 Glenwood Drive.