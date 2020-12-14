Catholic priest Michel Mukad, 38, remembered for time in Aiken

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Aiken Standard doesn’t normally report that someone has taken his or her own life. In the case of the Rev. Michel Mukad, he was a public figure and served many parishioners throughout South Carolina. Bishop Robert Gugliemone addressed the situation in a letter to members of St. Mary Our Lady of Ranson Catholic Church.
GEORGETOWN — Catholic priest Michel Bineen Mukad, a former parochial vicar at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in Aiken, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. He was 38.
He had been serving as administrator of St. Mary Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church in Georgetown. His self-inflicted death came a day after a diagnosis of COVID-19.
The priest, known to parishioners as "Father Michel," sent out an e-mail to members of the parish on the night of Dec. 7 stating he had tested positive for COVID-19 'at the Georgetown Hospital Emergency Room.
"Although I have been released from the ER, the instruction for my self-quarantine for 14 days is going to affect our parish," he wrote.
He also mentioned that the Rev. Ed Fitzgerald, known as "Father Ed," who is now at St. Michael Church in Garden City Beach, would cover a Mass in his absence.
Father Ed found out the news of Father Michel’s death from a fellow priest.
During Wednesday’s Mass of healing and remembrance, Father Ed read a letter to the parishioners from Bishop Robert Guglielmone, head of the Diocese of Charleston, which encompasses all of South Carolina.
“It is with great sorrow that I must notify you that police have informed us Father Mukad ended his own life at the young age of 38,” Bishop Guglielmone wrote. “While we do not know the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic event, we do know that he struggled greatly due to the pandemic.”
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson told the Georgetown Times/Post and Courier that Father Michel was positive for COVID-19, but an autopsy Wednesday confirmed his death appeared to be from a self-inflicted wound.
Johnson said the priest left a note. Other aspects of the investigation are ongoing, and the coroner said he expected to have more information by the first part of this week.
Father Michel was known during his time in Aiken for his joyful disposition and for the connection he made with the church’s youth.
“My dear family of St. Mary's. We are all heartbroken by yesterday's passing of Fr. Michel, a beloved previous parochial vicar,” wrote Rev. Gregory Wilson, pastor of St. Mary Help of Christians, on the church’s Facebook page. “… May Fr. Michel's joyful soul rest in Christ's eternal peace.”
A funeral liturgy will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Cathedral, 120 Broad St., in Charleston. The Cathedral's Facebook page will livestream the funeral at facebook.com/cathedralst.johnthebaptist.
St. Mary’s in Aiken will also hold a Mass on Tuesday and will show the livestream in its sanctuary.
Mukad was born on Oct. 28, 1982, and is a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
He was ordained to the priesthood on Oct. 6, 2013 at St. Eugene Catholic Church in Wendell, N.C. After serving more than three years in the Diocese of San Antonio, he moved to South Carolina. During his time in the Diocese of Charleston, he served as parochial vicar at St. Mary Help of Christians in Aiken, administrator at St. Louis Church in Dillon and administrator at St. Mary Our Lady of Ransom in Georgetown.
In his native country, Father Michel grew up speaking French and at least two languages of his part of the country. When he came to the United States, he also learned English and Spanish. Both of those languages served him well in Georgetown. The parishes of St. Mary Our Lady of Ransom and St. Cyprian’s were combined several years ago. There is a large number of members of the combined parish who are Hispanic. He continued offering two Masses in English and one in Spanish each weekend to serve the people of the parish.
The Rite of Committal will follow the funeral liturgy at Holy Cross Cemetery, James Island.
The Aiken Standard contributed to this article.