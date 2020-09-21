Caslen praises USC Aiken in Monday talk to Rotary Club of Aiken

University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen praised USC Aiken’s performance in several areas while speaking to the Rotary Club of Aiken during its virtual meeting Monday.
He described the local school’s efforts to reopen its campus to students and create a safe environment for learning in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic as “remarkable.”
USC Aiken’s chancellor, Dr. Sandra Jordan, and others at the school “really figured it out quickly. They have done a marvelous job,” Caslen said. “I am watching very carefully their positive numbers, their testing and all of that.”
Caslen also mentioned USC Aiken’s tie for No. 1 with USC Upstate in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 list of top public schools among regional colleges in the South.
“That’s really amazing,” he said, adding that USC Aiken appeared in other categories in the rankings as well.
Then Caslen talked about the school’s demographics, which he believes are outstanding.
“Eighty-six percent of USC Aiken’s 3,700 students are South Carolinians,” he said. “Forty percent represent racial and ethnic minorities, 42% are first-generation (college) students, 14% are veteran and military students, and 23% are nontraditional students, meaning they are age 25 or older.
“When you look at the representation of the demographics of the state of South Carolina, in my opinion, the model of what that looks like is at USC Aiken,” Caslen continued. “The demographics … of the entire state are hugely represented within the student population and the faculty of USC Aiken. And I give them a lot of credit. Out of that representation comes trust. When the people of the state see themselves within your university, they can’t help but trust that you represent them. I just think that it’s a marvelous thing that USC Aiken is doing in their demographics.”
Caslen also applauded USC Aiken’s role in economic development.
“USC Aiken’s business, education and nursing majors in high demand across the state,” he said. “They meet the needs of the Central Savannah River Area’s business and industry.”
USC Aiken pumps more than $281 million annually into South Carolina’s economy, according to Caslen. And the school’s impact in the future will increase, he said, because of the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, DreamPort cybersecurity complex and other planned initiatives.
“So much excitement economically and business opportunities are in the cards for Aiken,” he concluded.
During his presentation to Rotary, Caslen didn’t address the controversy surrounding online comments made by USC Aiken’s head baseball coach, Kenny Thomas, related to Black Lives Matter.
Aiken County School Board member and USC Aiken alumnus Jason Crane sent an email to Caslen and others describing the treatment of Thomas afterward as a “modern day lynching of a good man.” In a separate paragraph, Crane described Jordan as a longtime “unimpressive leader who has struggled to fill the shoes of great men like Thomas Hallman,” who was USC Aiken’s chancellor immediately prior to Jordan.