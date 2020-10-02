Cancer Survivors Day celebrated with drive-thru event at Cancer Care Institute

Staff at the Cancer Care Institute didn't let coronavirus derail one of their most celebrated days of the year.
Cancer Survivors Day typically kicks off at the institute with a big outdoor luncheon, music and speeches from guest speakers. Current and former patients who have received treatment at the Cancer Care Institute get to celebrate their milestones of health with loved ones and the staff who helped care for them during some of the most challenging times of their lives.
This year, staff at the institute and Aiken Regional Medical Centers had to switch up their game plan for the event because of coronavirus concerns, but they still made sure patients and former patients felt celebrated.
"Today is the 25th annual Cancer Survivors Day," said Ashlee Brewer, Aiken Regional's marketing director. "We typically do a picnic every year, but with social distancing and COVID-19 we didn't want to get everyone together, especially with some of these people still undergoing cancer treatment."
Instead, staff had cancer survivors and cancer patients drive around the institute and pick up their goodie bags and snacks. Vehicles decked out in pink ribbons and balloons were greeted with loud music, dancing doctors and words of encouragement for their health.
Brewer said around 250 RSVP'd for the event – a sign of how much the celebration means to patients at the institute.
"We wanted to still show our appreciation and congratulate them on their journey through their treatment process," Brewer said, "and they always love getting their Survivors Day T-shirts."