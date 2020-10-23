Bunker: Aiken County turns in 'good performance' financially in fiscal year 2019-2020

Aiken County finished the 2019-2020 fiscal year in the black financially even though the novel coronavirus pandemic caused disruptions during the final months.
In the General Fund, which provides money for county government’s day-to-day operations, revenues exceeded expenditures by $3,809,421.
“This is a good performance,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “I think it shows that Council will live within the budget it creates. We were pleased we were able to finish another year without a property tax hike while still being able to bank some more money in the General Fund reserves.”
In Bunker’s opinion, COVID-19 didn’t have “too much” of a negative impact.
“We weren’t really that concerned because of the property tax basis for much of our revenue stream,” Bunker said. “When times are good, property taxes don’t go up as much as other revenues, and when times are difficult, they don’t go down as much.”
Bunker, however, did express concern about expenditures in the Emergency (Medical) Services Department. They totaled $5,619,019.
That figure was $963,802 less than the amount budgeted of $6,582,821.
“That big reduction we had in expenditures in EMS was due to not having positions filled,” Bunker said. “If it was a choice between saving money in EMS versus filling those positions, I would be much happier if we had all those vacancies filled.”
In August, County Council approved a resolution that included a plan to help solve ongoing problems with filling EMS jobs and retaining employees. Pay raises were part of the plan.
The county’s numbers for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30, are preliminary and are in the process of being audited.
The General Fund budget for both both revenues and expenditures was $73,124,380.
The county is required by law to balance the budget it establishes.
The revenues for 2019-2020 totaled $69,770,585. The expenditures were $65,961,164.
The $3,809,421 difference between the two “has gone back to the county’s bottom line and increased our county’s fund balance,” Bunker said. “Our goal is to have about a six-month reserve, and that reserve right now is sitting at about $32 million ($32,506,081), and that is probably a five-month reserve.”
But some of the 2019-2020 surplus, Bunker added, “will be pushed right back into” the 2020-2021 budget when it is amended because it represents money for contracts already entered into that wasn’t spent by June 30.
One reason why revenues were below the amount budgeted in 2019-2020 was that the deal to sell the old Aiken County Hospital hasn’t been finalized.
The ordinance authorizing that transaction states that the price will be “no less than” $1.15 million.
“The second thing is, when we wrote the budget, we had assumed that we would use some of the Carry Forward Fund Balance ($1,315,104) and some of the management reserve ($500,000),” Bunker said.
None of that money, however, was needed.
According to a financial report presented by Assistant County Administrator and County Chief Financial Officer Lynn Strom during a work session prior to County Council’s Oct. 20 meeting, there were three main reasons why expenditures in 2019-2020 were less than the budgeted amount:
• Several projects budgeted “in the Administrative Contingency” were not completed and therefore were rolled into fiscal year 2020-2021. There also were professional development and some building improvement funds that were not spent.
• There were many items in the Registration & Elections budget that were based on the number of elections that could have been held during the fiscal year. The actual amount spent was less because they did not have all the elections that were possible.
• The computer-aided dispatch project began in fiscal year 2019-2020 but didn’t “ramp up” until fiscal year 2020-2021.