Bruce's Field upgrading facilities, adding barns for horses

The Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field is expanding its facilities, but the growth is taking place without the acquisition of additional land.

Because of the Aiken Steeplechase Association’s decision to build a new venue for its races, there is more room for additional construction on the equestrian center’s property.

The inner rail of the former racecourse has been removed, and most of the fencing on the outside of the turf track is gone.

Plans call for 10 new barns, with 40 stalls each, to be erected.

Bruce’s Field currently has eight 28-stall barns.

At the completion of that project, there will be 624 stalls in permanent structures.

Tents now are used to accommodate horses when the existing barns are filled during the competitions held at Bruce’s Field.

Hunter/jumper shows, dressage shows and the LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase are conducted there.

Bruce’s Field also has been the site of the Special Olympics South Carolina State Equestrian Show in the past.

“Barns translate into a better experience for everyone coming to compete here versus being in a tent,” said Horse Park Foundation Vice President and Treasurer Tara Bostwick.

The 10 new barns also will allow Bruce’s Field to save money as well as generate more revenue.

“It’s a direct path to economic sustainability for us,” Bostwick said. “We won’t have to rent tents, and we’ll be able to have more competitors here (on the grounds) on a regular basis.”

Also, when entities such as Equus Events and The Classic Company Ltd. conduct shows at Bruce’s Field, “we’ll be able to lease more stalls to them,” Bostwick added.

Work is underway near the Powderhouse Road entrance of Bruce’s Field to get the first four barns built.

Dirt has been moved and concrete for the pads for two of the barns has been poured.

The goal is to finish them before the Aiken Fall Festival I and II hunter/jumper shows in September, Bostwick said.

The sites for the other six new barns also will be prepared in the near future. But their construction isn’t scheduled to begin until next year.

Bostwick said she hopes that “a few” will be completed by May, when the 2022 editions of the two Aiken Charity Horse Shows will be held.

Grant Larlee of Larlee Construction in Aiken is in charge of the project. Also involved are Hass & Hilderbrand Inc. of Aiken, Gary L. McElmurray Construction Company Inc. of Beech Island, Bentley’s Plumbing and Electrical Company of Aiken and the National Barn Company, which has divisions in Tennessee, Oklahoma and Colorado.

Also imminent is the construction of a new 250-foot by 350-foot competition arena, where special events will be held, Bostwick said. It might be ready for use next May.

Bruce’s Field currently has four competition arenas and three schooling arenas. One of the schooling arenas is large enough to be divided into two schooling areas.

The new barns and the new competition arena are in the first phase of Bruce’s Field plan for upgrades.

“More amenities” will be added in the second phase, Bostwick said.

They are needed, she believes, for Bruce’s Field to “stay relevant at the national level.”

U.S. Equestrian, formerly known as the United States Equestrian Federation, is “looking at reevaluating how they give licenses to different venues and a lot of it is going to be about the amenities, so they’re really important,” Bostwick said.

In the Southeast, Bruce’s Field is in competition with the World Equestrian Center in Florida and the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina to attract the top riders and horses.

To provide funding for the Bruce’s Field’s improvements, the Horse Park Foundation has launched a capital campaign known as The Next Chapter.

“We are in the quiet phase now,” Bostwick said.

Initially, the Horse Park Foundation would like to raise $5 million.

The novel coronavirus pandemic delayed the campaign’s start.

“We were making plans back in 2019, and we were going to trigger it in the spring of 2020 during our Aiken Charity Horse Shows,” Bostwick said. “But because of the economic uncertainty at the time, it wasn’t appropriate to go and ask people for money.”

For more information about the Horse Park Foundation and Bruce’s Field, visit aikenhorsepark.org.

Bruce’s Field is at the corner of Powderhouse Road and Audubon Drive.

The Aiken Summer Classic I hunter/jumper show began Wednesday at Bruce's Field and continues through Sunday.

The Aiken Summer Classic II show is scheduled for June 23-27.

Both shows are open to the public.