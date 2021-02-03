Breakfast at the Gallops won't be returning to the Aiken Training Track this year

Breakfast at the Gallops no longer is on the menu of local horse events this year.
A message about the cancellation was posted late Wednesday afternoon on the Fans of the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum page on Facebook.
No reason for the decision to call off Breakfast at the Gallops was given, but many other events already have been scrubbed in 2021 because of continuing concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Breakfast at the Gallops was scheduled for March 12 at the Aiken Training Track.
On Tuesday, the Training Track’s board of directors voted unanimously to cancel the March 13 thoroughbred races, which are known as the Aiken Trials, at the facility on Two Notch Road.
Traditionally held on the day before the Aiken Trials, Breakfast at the Gallops began in 2007.
The tickets sold beforehand give their purchasers the opportunity to enjoy a light breakfast while watching thoroughbreds gallop and breeze on the Training Track.
There is program with an emcee, who explains what is happening and provides information about thoroughbred racing.
Horse owners, trainers and exercise riders sometimes answer questions from the crowd.
Breakfast at the Gallops also has had special guests such as retired jockeys Eddie Maple and Chris McCarron, who are members of the national thoroughbred racing Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York.
A portion of the proceeds from Breakfast at the Gallops is used to support the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, which is in Hopelands Gardens.
In 2020, approximately 160 people attended the 14th edition of Breakfast at the Gallops.
“We look forward to hosting Breakfast at the Gallops in 2022,” Tuesday’s Facebook message stated.