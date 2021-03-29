Bravefriend, MoonBeans to share space in downtown Aiken

Because they’re renovating an existing structure rather than constructing a new building, the owners of two small local businesses thought a crowbar would be more appropriate than a shovel as the symbol for the launch of their new joint project.
During a small gathering Monday afternoon at 122 Laurens Street N.W., Patrick and Genevieve Donovan of Bravefriend Apparel & Design and Tom and Christine Sherer of MoonBeans Fine Roasted Coffees announced that the site would be shared by their ventures in the near future.
“We think it’s going to help both of our businesses grow,” said Patrick, who held the crowbar, which was painted gold, high in the air while posing for photos.
Plans call for the major refurbishment to be completed this summer. There will be new windows and new doors, and the metal façade on the building will be removed.
Lots of other changes also will be made.
Bravefriend has an apparel line that features the image of Patrick’s dog, Tanner, who alerted his owner that something was wrong during a 1999 house fire in Columbia.
“He woke me up by licking my face, and I had enough time to get my roommate out,” Patrick said.
Tanner, unfortunately, lost his life.
Bravefriend also produces custom branded apparel and merchandise for other businesses.
The company will continue production work at its current location at 2171 Whiskey Road, but its retail operation will move to the new Laurens Street site, Patrick said.
MoonBeans currently is at 118½ Laurens Street N.W. At the new location it will share with Bravefriend, there will be a new roaster and a coffee lounge.
Bravefriend and MoonBeans both will have office space at their joint site.
“People will be able to sip coffee, relax and shop,” Patrick said. “It will be a very inviting place.”
Most recently, 122 Laurens St. N.W. was the home of Salon Tralé, and in addition to being close to MoonBeans, it also was near the New Moon Café, which Christine founded.
New Moon is remaining at 116 Laurens Street N.W.
“We had an ice machine issue at New Moon, so we rented a closet in the salon for an ice machine for $50 a month,” Tom said.
And because of that ice machine, Tom added, he and his wife were notified that the building that the salon was in was about to be put up for sale.
“We had been looking for a reason to partner with Bravefriend for years, and we also had been looking for a building to share, and this one was in the right place in downtown,” Tom said.
The Donovans and the Sherers formed a limited liability corporation and purchased the 2,556-square-foot structure.
Tom and Patrick said the deal was finalized last week.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon visited the new Bravefriend/MoonBeans site Monday and expressed optimism that the joint venture would be successful.
“I’m excited to see them both in this space,” Osbon said. “There is a synergy between them, and they have a lot of the same philosophies. I think they will feed off of one another and it will be beneficial for both.”
There also is a New Moon Café in Augusta at 936 Broad Street.