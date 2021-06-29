Books-A-Million in Aiken Mall to close in July, reopening in new location planned

The Books-A-Million at the Aiken Mall is closing soon, according to a corporate email sent Tuesday to customers.
The last day the store will be open is July 7, its general manager, Kayla Cox, told the Aiken Standard.
She said she couldn’t comment further.
According to the email, the closure won’t be the end of Books-A-Million locally.
“We’re in the process of securing a new location nearby and can’t wait to return to the area better than ever!” the communication stated. “Just as you’ve come to expect from us, our new store will offer all your favorite books, gifts, games, and manga—plus friendly and knowledgeable associates ready to help you find exactly what you’re looking for!
The closure and plans for the future also were announced on social media Tuesday.
A message on the Books-A-Million (Aiken, SC) page on Facebook incorrectly stated that the store had closed already.
The Belk store will be the only business remaining open in the Aiken Mall following Books-A-Million’s departure.
In 2016, Southeastern Development Associates acquired the Aiken Mall and announced plans to redevelop its property, but no major work on the site has been completed yet.
Southeastern’s goal five years ago was to turn the Aiken Mall site into a mixed-use commercial and retail venue with a village-like atmosphere and green space.
Southeastern CEO Vic Mills said it would be similar to the Shelter Cove Towne Centre in Hilton Head Island, which is among the firm’s other projects.
More recently, during Aiken’s State of the City event in January 2020, Mills announced that a 3-story apartment complex, with around 250 luxury units, would be built on the Aiken Mall property at a cost of more than $30 million.
There were plans to tear down much of the Aiken Mall structure, but last December, Jason Long, a Southeastern vice president, told the Aiken Standard that there still wasn’t a firm date for when that would happen.
He said Southeastern was “ready” to move forward with the demolition but that there had been a recent holdup and the Augusta-based company was trying to resolve the issue.
Books-A-Million is a bookstore chain. It began in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama.
Clyde W. Anderson was the founder.
Charles C. Anderson inherited that business in 1950 and expanded it into a chain operated by a company known as Bookland.
In 1992, the name was changed to Books-A-Million.