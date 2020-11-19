You are the owner of this article.
top story

Body found in Edgefield County leads to suspicious death investigation

  • Updated
police car (copy) (copy) (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

A body discovered in a field Wednesday morning has led to a suspicious death investigation in Edgefield County. 

Details are limited but the Edgefield County Coroner's Office reported the body was discovered at 5:30 a.m. off McCreight Road in Johnston. 

The cause of death has not been released but the coroner's office reports that investigators suspect foul play. An autopsy of the victim will be conducted. 

The Edgefield County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identification after family has been notified.  

