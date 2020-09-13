'Black lives still matter': Local activism group to hold monthly demonstrations against racial injustice

After a roughly monthlong hiatus, the BLM Aiken Movement announced it will begin holding monthly demonstrations against nationwide racial injustice and police brutality.
A group of roughly 30 participants met at the H. Odell Weeks Activity Center parking lot at 6 p.m.
The group stood along a portion of Whiskey Road waving signs and shouting chants in a unified cry for equality.
A group with the #BLM Aiken Movement has gathered to protest racial injustice along Whiskey Road, one of the city’s busiest roads. #BlackLivesMatter @aikenstandard pic.twitter.com/B4xfjFzgj3— 😷📰 Matthew Enfinger📰😷 (@matt_enfinger) September 14, 2020
Starting in June, the BLM Aiken Movement held weekly demonstrations, monthly community cleanups and held several other community events in an effort to raise awareness of racial injustice across the nation.
Since forming, the organization's Facebook group has grow to 2,482 members.
Like many similar groups, the call to activism was sparked by the deaths of Black individuals from police brutality.
Among the notable deaths that sparked the movement was that of George Floyd Jr., a 46-year-old Black man who died May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"What a lot of people forget is it's not just about George Floyd," Makenzie Duty, BLM Aiken Movement organizer, said. "Yes, he struck a flame all over the world because we just can't take any more of this and it has to come to an end."
New movements have risen from other instances of apparent police brutality, including the shooting of Jacob Blake Jr.
Blake was shot in the back by a white police officer on Aug. 23 after walking away from the officer and two others who were trying to arrest him, the Associated Press reported. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, opened fire after Blake opened his own SUV’s driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle. The shooting was captured on video and posted online, sparking several nights of protests and unrest in Kenosha.
Up until August, the BLM Aiken Movement held weekly marches in the downtown Aiken area. However, their marches slowly came to a halt as the school year began in Aiken County.
Duty said the group looks forward to continuing to be active through monthly marches.
"We're still here and we're still fighting," Duty said. "We aren't going anywhere."
Just before participants began waving their signs Sunday evening, Aiken County Branch NAACP President Eugene White presented Duty with one of the organization's yearly awards.
Duty was presented the Community Champion Award for her "dedication and outstanding service to the citizens of Aiken County."
"While Black lives matter, recognition matters as well," White said. "We recognize that it is not easy to start a movement. Week after week, month after month, she has continuously stepped up with her team to keep this movement on the forefront."
Duty expressed to Sunday's participants that the movement needs to continue and that the world cannot turn "a blind eye" to systematic racism.
"We are all in this together," Duty said. "The support not only from the community but from other groups that are doing amazing things and all of us working together for that one common goal is just absolutely phenomenal and such an incredible feeling to be on the right side of history."