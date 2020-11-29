Billions expected to be spent on Cyber Monday

Didn’t get the chance to snag a good deal on Black Friday? Didn’t get out the door for Small Business Saturday? Well, there’s always Cyber Monday.
For years, the Monday after Thanksgiving has meant a crush of clicks and a spree of spending online. Things are predicted to be similar this year; the coronavirus pandemic has already put the spotlight on e-commerce.
“A lot of our members have had to pivot to online capabilities,” Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson said of shopping local. “If you can’t go downtown on Saturday, call the store, ask them how you can shop online on Cyber Monday.”
“Do a little homework,” he added, “do a little research.”
Billions of dollars were spent last year on Cyber Monday, according to data from Adobe Analytics. This year, Adobe expects the online spending to approach $13 billion.
“Adobe predicts that U.S. online holiday sales will total $189 billion, shattering all previous records with a 33%” year-over-year “increase, equal to two years’ growth in one season,” a late-October analysis reads.
Jameson said the holiday-shopping season – Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and beyond – is crucial for local businesses. Some local retailers sell on shopaiken.com, an online marketplace with clothing and accessories and candles, among other products.
“Again,” the chamber president said, “try as hard as you can to help them out.”