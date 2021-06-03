Biden budget: Final termination of MOX nears

The Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility program at the Savannah River Site is expected to be fully terminated in fiscal year 2022, with some related efforts wrapping sooner than that, according to the latest federal budget documents.

“Final physical project termination and asset disposition remains on schedule to completed by FY 2021,” reads a small portion of National Nuclear Security Administration budget information published late last month. “Close out activities” — contractual and financial — “will be completed in FY 2022 with available prior year balances.”

The end of MOX, a failed nuclear fuel facility at the Savannah River Site, is years in the making. Its official closeout heralds the Department of Energy’s shift to dilute-and-dispose, a New Mexico-dependent plutonium disposal method, as well as plutonium pit production, an increasingly expensive nuclear weapons endeavor.

The National Nuclear Security Administration pulled the plug on the MOX project in October 2018 — months after the move was promised by then-Energy Secretary Rick Perry. A statement of work for MOX’s mothballing, reviewed by the Aiken Standard that year, emphasized the need for speed and accuracy: “The government requires termination activities to be completed in the shortest timeframe and at minimal cost in alignment with budget availability.”

The National Nuclear Security Administration continues to work alongside the Savannah River Site management-and-operations contractor, currently Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, to address “the MOX project’s property, plant, equipment and records,” Biden administration budget documents show.

The cancellation of the MOX contract effectively stranded millions of pieces of equipment, gear and other materials. Much of it, though, is or was poised for reuse; a pair of massive diesel generators was sent this year to Louisiana to help combat flooding, for example, and thousands of pounds of leftover stainless steel were donated to more than a dozen schools and career centers in 2019.

Dave Olson, the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions executive vice president for National Nuclear Security Administration capital projects, last week said the MOX transition “involved dispositioning 9 million pieces of equipment that were uninstalled, that MOX Services bought.”

“Two other projects, two other sites,” Olson said, referencing where some of the MOX leftovers went. “We had auctions.”