Bi-Lo on Pine Log Road in Aiken will be closing soon

The Bi-Lo on Aiken’s Southside is getting ready to close for good.

A green and white banner announcing its imminent shutdown is hanging outside the supermarket at 1016 Pine Log Road.

“Please know that this decision was not made lightly. We understand the impact this can have on our store associates and our customers,” wrote Joe Caldwell, director of corporate communications and government relations for Southeastern Grocers Inc., in an email to the Aiken Standard on Tuesday.

Southeastern Grocers, which is based in Jacksonville, Florida, is the parent company of the Bi-Lo grocery store chain

“The successful execution of our strategy will at times require us to make difficult decisions that may impact some of our associates,” Caldwell continued. “We are committed to ensuring all associates are treated with the dignity, respect and compassion they deserve. They were the first to know of this decision and have our dedicated support during this transition.”

Southeastern Grocers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2018 and reduced its debt by nearly $600 million before emerging from the legal process later that year.

Among the company’s strategic decisions since then has been to stop operating stores under the Bi-Lo name so it can increase its investment in the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie chains.

In early September, it was announced that Alex Lee Inc., which is based in Hickory, North Carolina, had purchased 20 Bi-Lo stores in South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers.

Three of those supermarkets were in Aiken County. Their locations were the Northside Shopping Center on York Street in Aiken, the Midland Valley Plaza Shopping Center on Jefferson Davis Highway in Clearwater and Main Street in New Ellenton.

Alex Lee now is operating those stores as KJ's Markets.

There no longer are any Bi-Lo supermarkets in Aiken County, according to bi-lo.com.

During the shutdown of the Bi-Lo on Pine Log Road, “our associates are committed to serving your community with the same level of service, value and quality you have come to expect from your store while the process is ongoing,” Caldwell wrote. “The process generally lasts no longer than 30 days and we will regularly share details about special markdown discounts on our remaining merchandise.”