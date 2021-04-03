Beech Island man killed in single-vehicle accident

A Beech Island man is dead following a single-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday night.
Kameron Davis, 18, of Beech Island, was killed after being ejected from the 2004 Chevrolet truck he was driving. The vehicle overturned while traveling south on Blackstone Camp Road in Beech Island.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office responded to the accident at 7:36 p.m.
David was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. Two passengers in the truck were transported to the hospital, and the severity of their injuries was unknown, according to Coroner Darryl Ables.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation. A toxicology analysis is pending.