Beech Island man held woman, children hostage during Tuesday's standoff with SWAT

Incident reports show further details about what led to Tuesday morning's standoff between the Aiken County SWAT Team and an armed Beech Island man.
At 6:31 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on CCC Road in Beech Island in reference to a domestic violence call, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival, deputies observed a female victim running out of the residence visibly distraught, the report states.
The victim told deputies she left the residence earlier Tuesday morning. When she returned the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Russell Cunningham of Beech Island, approached her and made allegations against her.
The suspect then reportedly pointed a pistol at the victim and stated that he was going to kill her, the victim reported.
The victim further reported the suspect was holding her four children and would not allow them to leave the residence.
Deputies then called for a negotiator and the Aiken County SWAT team.
After hours of negotiating, Cunningham exited the residence and was placed into custody.
He was taken to the Aiken County detention center and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, five counts of kidnapping, four counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a felony, according to jail records.
No injuries were reported from the standoff.
Cunningham is still being held in the detention center as of Wednesday afternoon.