Battle of Aiken offers opportunity to learn about Native Americans' roles in War Between the States

The booming cannons, charging soldiers and gunfire attract big crowds at the Battle of Aiken living history event.
But watching reenactments of military fights isn’t the only way to learn about the Civil War.
There also are various other activities and displays, and the focus of one of the exhibits is the participation of Native Americans in the War Between the States.
D.C. Locke of Cayce has replicas and original pieces of weaponry that people can look at, including sabers, guns, tomahawks and a ball-headed war club.
He also dresses in a mixture of Native American and Confederate soldier attire.
“A lot of Native Americans, when they went off into the service, they would wear and carry what they already had,” said Locke on Saturday. “As time went by, they would acquire uniforms, (military) weaponry and whatnot.”
Locke is originally from Alabama.
“I have Choctaw and Cherokee ancestry,” he said.
While attending Troy University, Locke majored in history and art.
“I also minored in anthropology and archaeology,” he said.
Locke liked collecting Native American arrowheads that he found in fields.
“Word got out, and some of the local teachers said, ‘Why don’t you come and talk to our school groups about arrowheads and Indian artifacts?’ So I started doing that,” Locke said. “Then one thing led to another. They (the students) were asking me things like, 'What did they wear? What did they eat? How did they hunt?’ I did some research.”
Locke lived in Florida for a while and then he moved to South Carolina.
In the Palmetto State, there were history buffs who told Locke about Native Americans who had served in the Civil War.
“I had no idea,” he said. "I knew nothing about it.”
Locke found out about Stand Watie, a Cherokee Nation leader who also was a Confederate general and Ely Parker, an officer in the Union Army.
In addition, there were quite a few others, and Locke enjoys talking about them and their roles in the War Between the States.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Locke said. “I let people ask me questions, and I try to teach them a little bit. Sometimes I do weaponry demos.”
One of the Battle of Aiken attendees who spent time at Locke’s display Saturday was Jeff Kemp, who lives in Augusta. He said one of his ancestors was a Confederate soldier who served under Watie
The Battle of Aiken continues Sunday. For more information, visit battleofaiken.org.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans’ Brig. Gen. Barnard E. Bee Camp No. 1575 is the organizer of the Battle of Aiken, which has been held for more than 25 years.