breaking top story

Battelle to team with Clemson, South Carolina, other schools to lead Savannah River National Lab

  • Updated
SRNL, A Area, Aerial (copy)
Buy Now

A portion of the Savannah River Site, south of Aiken, including the Savannah River National Laboratory.

 Photo provided/Steve Ashe

A Battelle-led team has won the Savannah River National Laboratory standalone management contract, capping approximately one year of procurement and broad public speculation about who will lead the scientific institution for the foreseeable future.

The Department of Energy on Tuesday announced Ohio-based Battelle Savannah River Alliance LLC as the contract awardee.

The discrete management contract is valued at $3.8 billion over 10 years.

Check back with the Aiken Standard; this story will be updated.

