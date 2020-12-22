Battelle teams with Clemson, USC, other schools to lead Savannah River National Lab

A Battelle-led team has won the Savannah River National Laboratory standalone management contract, capping approximately one year of procurement and broad speculation about who will lead the scientific institution for the foreseeable future.

The Department of Energy on Tuesday morning unveiled Ohio-based Battelle Savannah River Alliance LLC as the contract awardee, beating out two other bids received by Environmental Management, the department's nuclear cleanup office.

Key subcontractors – team players – include the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, S.C. State University and the University of Georgia Research Foundation.

“BSRA’s teaming arrangement with regional universities will further DOE’s goal to increase academic involvement in the management of the laboratory,” the department said in an announcement. USC President Bob Caslen in September strongly suggested such an alliance was locked in.

“We all have our fingers crossed that we’re going to be the ones that’s going to be selected,” Caslen told the Aiken Rotary Club. “I think we have put together a phenomenal proposal.”

What other companies or firms competed for the potentially decade-long, $3.8 billion management-and-operations contract is unclear, and the award can be protested. Battelle is already involved at a handful of other national labs: Los Alamos in New Mexico, Oak Ridge in Tennessee and Lawrence Livermore in California, to name a few.

“I think Battelle, the chosen parent company, has an unbelievably good track record,” Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness Executive Director James Marra said Tuesday. He added: “Battelle is the cream of the cream.”

The Battelle Savannah River Alliance pitch, the Energy Department explained in an email, offered the best value to the government considering a range of time-tested factors. Its proposal included keeping Dr. Vahid Majidi, the current lab director, on board.

An independent management contract for the Savannah River National Lab, at the Savannah River Site south of Aiken, was first teased in December 2019. A discrete contract, it has been said, will let a new team take over and bolster the lab’s research and development, long-term remediation, science, academic and national security chops.

“This M&O contract will position SRNL to maximize its potential as a national laboratory to benefit the department, the American scientific discovery and innovation ecosystem, the local communities near the lab and the American taxpayer at large,” Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar said in a statement. Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney in February similarly expressed support.

The dedicated contract’s influence on lab employment in the near-term is expected to be relatively small. Jobs could increase in the longer-term, officials suggested, as the national lab grows.

“I think it’s going to probably lead into an increase in jobs, net jobs,” Marra said. “Not tens of thousands by any means, but it certainly will increase the visibility of SRNL.”

The national lab – one of 17 in the U.S. – is currently overseen by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, a Fluor-led team that also manages the Savannah River Site day to day. SRNS was notified of the prospective splintering last year.