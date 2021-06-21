Battelle team takes charge of Savannah River National Lab at SRS

A Battelle-led team featuring a cadre of universities is now in charge of the Savannah River National Laboratory at the Savannah River Site, the result of an exhaustive, monthslong contract transition.

Battelle Savannah River Alliance officially took the reins Monday, marking the start of a new era for the Department of Energy lab south of Aiken.

“We’re excited to have this opportunity to be a part of a very bright future at SRNL, and appreciative to the DOE for trusting us with this important mission,” said Mark Peters, Battelle’s executive vice president for global laboratory operations. “Now, we are eager to begin officially working to ensure the delivery of high impact science, technology and engineering solutions into the future through a significant expansion of SRNL’s core competencies and programs.”

The Energy Department greenlit the shift to Battelle Savannah River Alliance in February, approximately two months after it had awarded the team the management contract, which is valued at $3.8 billion over the course of a decade.

With the Battelle team installed, the lab is no longer fused to Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the top contractor at the Savannah River Site.

“For all practical purposes, we are an independent national laboratory under a BSRA (management-and-operations) contract,” Dr. Vahid Majidi, the lab director, said in a Monday interview. Majidi led the lab under Savannah River Nuclear Solutions; he will continue in that capacity under Battelle Savannah River Alliance.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the lab director said, was helpful in navigating the transition minefield “and helping us create this new enclave” – a standalone national lab with a discrete management contract. “We did a number of testings during the last month or so just to make sure everything was in place, so we can go forward.”

The lab’s close relationships with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and other Savannah River Site players – Savannah River Remediation, the liquid-waste contractor, for example – will continue and are expected to flourish. The lab portfolio includes everything from nuclear waste cleanup and nuclear nonproliferation to forensics and energy manufacturing.

Battelle has a wealth of national lab experience: The company already oversees thousands of employees at other labs across the U.S.

“Battelle’s operated labs across the DOE complex,” Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney said in January, “and they’re well known to DOE, so we believe it’s going to be a great partnership.”

Battelle Savannah River Alliance is supported by South Carolina, Clemson, S.C. State, Georgia and Georgia Tech universities as well as Longenecker and Associates and TechSource Inc. The Energy Department in December 2020 said the “arrangement with regional universities will further DOE’s goal to increase academic involvement in the management of the laboratory.”