Baskin-Robbins in Aiken closing this week

The Baskin-Robbins at 1909B Whiskey Road in Aiken is closing for good this week.

Thursday will be its last day of operation.

The ice cream parlor shares a space in a building with a Dunkin’ restaurant that will continue to serve customers coffee and doughnuts following Baskin-Robbins’ shutdown.

“It’s what we call a combo store,” said Charlie Hartz, a franchisee who operates both the Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin’ at that location.

Inspire Brands Inc., a holding company based in Atlanta, is the owner of the Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin’ chains.

The Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins combo store opened in 2011 next to a Five Guys fast food restaurant.

“It had run its course; it became unprofitable,” said Hartz of his Baskin-Robbins franchise.

He also believes that the restrictions on restaurants during the novel coronavirus pandemic have made it more difficult to sell Baskin-Robbins products.

“Ice cream is very visual and for a long time, we didn’t have people in the store,” Hartz said. “Sales slowed down, so we decided to focus our efforts on the Dunkin’ side of the business. We look forward to taking care of our Dunkin’ customers.”

Hartz operates two other Dunkin’ restaurants, neither of which has a Baskin-Robbins ice cream parlor.

Those Dunkin’ eateries are at 3526 Richland Avenue West in Aiken and 1014 Edgefield Road in North Augusta.

Hartz said all of his Dunkin’ franchises are “doing great” as far as business is concerned.

The Baskin-Robbins on Whiskey Road is the only one in Aiken County.

There are Baskin-Robbins shops in the Augusta area and in Columbia.