Barnwell County man charged in deadly shooting

State authorities charged a Barnwell man Monday in connection with an Aug. 16 shooting that left one man dead in Bamberg County.
Dean Troy Stevens, 35, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime, according to a release by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
On Aug.17, state law enforcement agents along with deputies from the Bamberg County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Memorial Church Road in Olar in reference to a death investigation.
They found Jeremy Craddock's body, which also was burned, in a vehicle.
Through the course of the investigation, deputies and SLED agents were able to identify witnesses in the case and obtained statements which identified Stevens as the offender.
On Sept. 18, state law enforcement agents interviewed Stevens, who admitted to possessing a firearm and shooting Craddock.
Stevens was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.