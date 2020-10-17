Bank of America donates masks to area nonprofits

AUGUSTA — Bank of America is partnering with more than 70 local organizations, leveraging an ongoing partnership with United Way of the Central Savannah River Area and United Way of Aiken County, to provide personal protective equipment, including 100,000 masks, to area residents. In Augusta and Aiken, which has experienced an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, Bank of America has been working to provide resources to vulnerable and underserved communities hit hardest by the coronavirus.
This donation is part of a nationwide effort by Bank of America to immediately distribute nearly 4 million PPE masks to communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, including communities of color, and is connected to its $1 billion, four-year commitment of additional support to help local communities address economic and racial inequality accelerated by a global pandemic. This is in addition to the 4 million masks the company donated earlier this year in cities across the country.
“The health and safety of our employees, clients and communities remain our top priority during this health and humanitarian crisis,” said Ora Parish, Augusta-Aiken market president for Bank of America. “In addition to providing virus relief grants to nine Augusta nonprofits, we are committed to helping slow the spread of the virus by working with local partners to identify and distribute personal protective equipment to those in the most vulnerable populations, including low- to moderate-income communities, communities of color, and frontline workers at schools and health centers.”
Some organizations to receive masks included Children's Place Inc., Family Y, Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA and Aiken, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Salvation Army, Senior Citizens Council, the Aiken Area Council on Aging, Aiken Senior Life Services, Christ Community Health Services and the Augusta branch of the NAACP.