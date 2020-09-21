Back to Business: The Taylor Team, Meybohm Real Estate

The Taylor Team, a part of Meybohm Real Estate in downtown Aiken, is thrilled to contribute to the robust home sales market being experienced in Aiken County.
With decades of combined sales and marketing experience, The Taylor Team applies state-of-the-art sales, marketing skills and technology in presenting real estate to the global marketplace.
They don’t talk much about themselves. They’ll answer a few questions, then quickly turn to focus on their clients.
"Donna Taylor went above and beyond in efforts to sell our home,” clients Lawrence and Dorothy Brede shared. “She provided wise counsel on what we needed to do to enhance marketability, and remained in communication throughout the sales process.”
Realtor Donna Taylor jokes that “Sold Out” signs may be in Aiken County’s future. She points to the latest local real estate statistics from August showing pending sales increased nearly 30 percent. Meanwhile, home inventory county-wide shrank more than 25 percent and limited the number of available homes to purchase.
“With strong sales and a limited housing supply, the median home sale price has risen 11 percent making for a competitive bidding market,” Taylor said.
Technology contributes to the fast-paced real estate market, and The Taylor Team doesn’t lose sight of the human emotions that touch people when selling or buying a home. They are careful to make the experience as stress-free as possible.
John and Mary Engelhardt, homeowners who recently moved to Florida, praised the Taylor Team for their top-notch efficiency when they sold their home.
“Our recent sale of a home with the Taylor Team was by far the smoothest and most efficient of the several homes we have sold,” the Engelhardts wrote.
The Taylor Team’s office is at Meybohm Real Estate, 142 Laurens St. NW in downtown Aiken. But you will more likely find them on-the-go at www.HomesOfAiken.com or call Donna Taylor at 803-640-9423.
