Back to Business: Meybohm Real Estate

With its low interest rates, favorable property tax rates and friendly neighborhood vibes, Aiken County has had a greatly anticipated increase in real estate activity.
Another almost forgotten effect on Aiken’s housing market lies in the area’s mild climate. Thus, as fall brings forth some colorful changes and cooler temperatures, one may ask, “Are home sales slowing down?”
The Taylor Team, Aiken’s advanced group of real-estate agents, says yes, but that’s OK.
The latest local year-over-year performance for September 2020 shows the greater Aiken area with fewer homes for sale – an 11% decrease in new listings. Many houses are selling within days of being listed, which has resulted in a 72.7% increase in closed sales.
The inventory of homes for sale is down 13.9%. The good news for sellers is the median sales price is up 2.7%, and days on the market until a sale has decreased by 58.5%.
With a blazing hot real estate market, a seller may be tempted to think, “anyone can sell a home these days.” Not so fast!
The knowledge, experience, responsiveness, availability and digital presence remain critical ingredients in taking advantage of this seller’s market. When it comes to contracts, keen negotiating skills can substantially affect the sellers and buyers.
Experts say superior negotiating skills consist of preparation and planning, knowledge of the subject matter being negotiated, ability to think clearly and rapidly under pressure and uncertainty, ability to express thoughts verbally, listening skill, judgment and general intelligence, integrity and ability to persuade others.
